Nine Badrinath-bound pilgrims feared dead as vehicle falls into deep gorge

Nine Badrinath-bound pilgrims were feared dead when a Tempo Traveller fell into a 100-metre gorge above the Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag on Saturday.

The tragic accident occurred near the Ratauli Petrol Pump en route to the Badrinath temple around 11.28 am when the driver of the ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number HR55AS3679 lost control, causing it to fall into the river flowing more than 100 metres down the hill. Around 25-26 pilgrims were travelling in the 20-seater vehicle when the accident took place.

According to district disaster management officials, although the exact death toll is not known, nine people are feared dead. No body had been recovered till the time of reporting. All rescued persons were in serious condition when they were being shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire department, district disaster management, and local police had rescued nine persons who were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid. “The rescue operation was launched soon after the police were informed about the accident. The SDRF, fire department, disaster management, and local police teams are trying to rescue the victims. All injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital in the area,” Bhadane said.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, expressing grief over the accident, said: “While the SDRF, local police, and the administration are trying hard to rescue the accident victims, the Rudraprayag District Magistrate has been instructed to probe the cause of the accident.”