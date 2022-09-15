Nigerian dupes woman of Rs 6.5 cr luring with expensive gifts

A Nigerian national was arrested along with his Indian associates for duping a woman in Delhi of Rs. 6.5 crore on the pretext of sending her a parcel containing expensive gifts and later asking her for charges for custom clearance and NOC.

In all, four people have been arrested in the case including two women. The Nigerian has been identified as Kosorachi Patrick Amadi (41) who is on a visit to India on a business visa. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth, once in Delhi, he started duping people in connivance with the help of two of his associates, Ikechukwu and Joe, both residents of Nigeria.

The other accused have been identified as Meya Imchen (32), Hematoli Sumi (29), and Baben Rai (29), all residents of Nagaland.

Five mobile phones, laptop, and 32 ATM cards used in the commission of crime have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In a complaint she registered with the police on September 1, the woman said that she befriended one, Eric Elliot, on Facebook in 2016. She started chatting with him. During the course of their conversations, Eric made tempting offers to her saying he wanted to launch a hotel business in India in which she would have a 50% partnership.

Thereafter, he started conning her by asking for monetary help for custom clearance and NOC in lieu of sending her expensive gift. However, she has not received any parcel even after paying the amount. A total of approximately 6.5 crore were swindled from her between 2016 and 2022. Accordingly, a case was registered on September 14, at Cyber Police Station and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, it came out that the bank accounts involved in the cheating are in the name of persons hailing from North-East India. Later, on the basis of technical surveillance a team raided the Arjun Nagar area of Safdarjung Enclave, South West Delhi and arrested one lady namely Hematoli. Further, at her disclosure, the police arrested all other three accused.

The Nigerian accused revealed that he siphoned off the defrauded amount to Africa through different means. Efforts are underway to arrest his other associates.