NIA probing urban Naxalism raids UP, grills two youths

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating urban Naxalism following the arrest of a CPI Maoist member in Ballia last year, raided four states, including Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

In UP, two youths were interrogated, one each in Prayagraj and Maharajganj.

In the same case, evidence was collected on September 6 last year following raids in Varanasi, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Deoria, and Azamgarh. On Friday, raids were conducted in four districts.

Advertisement

The NIA investigation has revealed that many affiliates of the banned organisation are recruiting youth to carry out anti-national activities.

During the raid, the NIA team recovered a mobile phone, laptop, pen drive, CD, memory card, and many SIM cards. A large number of local policemen accompanied the six-member NIA team.

A report from Prayagraj said that the NIA team raided the residence of Inquilabi Naujawan Morcha member Devendra Azad, who resides in a lodge located at Govindpur Salori in the Shivkuti police station area.

Sources said that the NIA team conducted an extensive search of Devendra’s room before taking him into custody for interrogation. It is alleged that Devendra could face charges related to the funding of urban Naxalism.

Devendra is originally from Bhalokhara police station in Fatehabad area of Agra district. He was currently staying in a lodge at Govindpur Salori in Shivkuti and is reportedly a student of Allahabad University.

The NIA team, which arrived in Prayagraj on Friday morning, continued its operation until around noon.

Last year, a search operation was conducted at four places in the city, including the residence of PUCL state president Seema Azad in Shivkuti.

Meanwhile, another report said that the NIA and SWAT team of the district raided a house in Karamahiya village under the Nichlaul police station area in Maharajganj district.

The NIA team interrogated a youth named Jitendra and seized his mobile phone and some magazines from his room.

Sources said that Jitendra has been asked to report to the NIA office in Lucknow on September 10.