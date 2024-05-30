NIA charges ULFA-I leader, five associates in Tinsukia grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally charged the leader of the outlawed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), along with five associates, in connection with a grenade attack on a military base in Assam’s Tinsukia district last year.

The incident took place on November 22, 2023, targeting an Indian Army installation in Kakopathar, Tinsukia.

There were no casualties, but the NIA claims the attack was part of a broader plot to strike security forces throughout the region.

Filed in a special NIA court in Guwahati, the chargesheet implicates Paresh Baruah and five others in multiple offences under the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Explosives Substances Act.

Arunodoy Dohutia has been identified as a significant co-conspirator alongside Baruah. They are alleged to have masterminded the attacks and directed their operatives to execute them.

The chargesheet also points to Abhijit Gogoi as the coordinator of the Kakopathar attack’s planning and execution. Bijoy Moran is accused of enlisting local youths to participate in the assault.

Investigations have uncovered that ULFA-I leveraged social media platforms for recruitment purposes.

The NIA continues its investigation to uncover additional individuals involved and to dismantle the terrorist network.