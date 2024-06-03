NIA charge-sheets 17 ISIS operatives in Delhi-Padgha terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 17 people over their alleged role in the recruitment and radicalization of youth and fabrication of improvised explosive devices in the Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case, officials said on Monday.

With this, the total number of accused charge-sheeted in the case has gone up to 20.

The NIA in March had booked three people and filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Special Court at Delhi’s Patiala House against 17 others.

According to the anti-terror agency, out of these, 15 are from Maharashtra and the other two belong to Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The accused, charge-sheeted under various sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, were found to have been engaged in a huge Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) conspiracy, involving recruitment, training and propagation of its ideology among gullible youth, along with fabrication of explosives and IEDs and also in fund-raising for the banned outfit.

The case in the matter was registered by the NIA in November 2023, and the agency’s probe had subsequently led to the seizure of several incriminating documents and data relating to making explosives and fabrication of IEDs along with propaganda magazines.

In another crucial finding, the NIA also unearthed that the accused had been sharing digital files related to IED fabrication with their contacts, and actively

raising funds to carry forward their terror plans as part of ISIS agenda, aimed at spreading violence in the country in a bid to destroy its secular ethos and democratic systems.

According to the NIA, the accused persons had taken a pledge of allegiance from an arrested accused Saquib Nachan, a habitual offender in many previous terror cases.