NIA raids reveal OGWs links with terror attack on pilgrims’ bus in Reasi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Sunday, carried out searches at multiple locations in the border district of Rajouri in the Jammu division in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack earlier this month in which nine pilgrims were killed.

Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying yatris (pilgrims) from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of 9 June in the Pouni area of the Reasi district causing the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge killing nine people, including a child.

The NIA, which took over the investigation on 15 June on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs).

An NIA spokesman said that the locations were pointed out by the arrested accused, Hakam Khan @ Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics, and food, as per NIA investigations.

The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case (RC-02/2024/NIA/JMU), led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy, he said.

It is worth mentioning that the Reasi Police had detained more than 50 suspects for questioning.

In a major breakthrough, the police arrested an OGW, who provided shelter to terrorists for conducting a terror attack on the pilgrim bus in Reasi within ten days of the attack. The arrested terror associate was identified by the police as Hakam Khan (45). He is accused of having guided the terrorists to the attack spot.