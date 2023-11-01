NIA attaches house of top Maoist leader Ravinder Ganjhu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that it has seized the house of top Maoist Ravinder Ganjhu in Jharkhand. The development holds significance in NIA’s efforts to nab the absconding Maoist leader.

According to an NIA statement shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, now renamed X, Ravinder Ganjhu allegedly constructed the house using funds obtained through extortion and levy collection from local contractors and businessmen.

The house, an immovable property of Ganjhu, has been attached by the NIA under the provisions of Section 25(1) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Advertisement

Who is Ravinder Ganjhu?

Ganjhu is a prominent Maoist leader and Regional Committee Member of the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist). He was allegedly involved in several terror-related incidents and has more than 55 cases against him across several police stations in Jharkhand.

Ganjhu along with the cadres of CPI (Maoist), carried out several attacks in Jharkhand and his involvement has been found in several extensive criminal activities.

The Jharkhand Government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have declared large monetary reward on Ganjhu’s head.

Recently, a reward of worth Rs 15 lakh was announced by the Jharkhand government, while the NIA declared an additional Rs 5 lakh on information about his whereabouts.