Ex-Maoist thanks state for help

Finally, Arnab Dam, the former Maoist cadre, was included into his ambitious PhD programme for history after his counselling process was completed at the Burdwan University this afternoon.

Dam, while getting back into the prison van in front of the Kadambini Ganguly Hall at BU’s Golapbag campus said today: “I shall earnestly offload my best endeavour to glorify the dignity and honour of the Burdwan University. I’m grateful to the BU, the Bengal government and of course the correctional home administration for allowing my higher studies and research work.”

Dam’s inclusion into the PhD programme faced bottlenecks especially on security reasons for which, the BU authorities seeking a ‘no objection certificate’ from the higher correctional home administration had sent two consecutive mails. On 8 July, the BU suddenly withheld the counselling for history leaving Dam in jeopardy.

Advertisement