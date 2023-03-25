NHRC warns coercive action Odisha CS and Keonjhar DM

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned of coercive action against Odisha Chief Secretary and Keonjhar District Magistrate for failure on their part in furnishing action taken report on the remedial measures taken on poverty alleviation and basic amenities.

Clubbing together two separate petitions one in November last year and January this year filed by Supreme Court Advocate and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order recently.

Poverty and lack of bare necessities is still vogue in mineral-rich Keonjhar district though the highest royalty on mining activities is being accrued from the district.

Thanks to the apathy of government agencies, people living on the fringes and languishing in backwardness are being deprived of social security scheme benefits, the petition pointed out.

The Commission observes that in the instant case despite direction, the authorities failed to submit any compliance report.

Issuing reminders, the NHRC warned the Chief Secretary, Odisha and District Magistrate, Keonjhar, for submission of action taken report within four weeks failing which the Commission shall be constrained to invoke its coercive power under Section 13 of the PHR Act, 1993 calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned before the Commission.