NHRC takes note of death of woman, child in Bengaluru

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to Karnataka’s Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP) over the recent death of a woman and her child due to electrocution in Bengaluru.

The rights body issued the notices taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 23-year-old woman and her nine months baby were electrocuted when they stepped on a live electricity wire lying unattended on the footpath near Hope Farm in Kadugodi area on November 19.

According to reports, by the time people rushed to help the victims, they were charred to death.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from the CS and DGP in the matter within six weeks.

The rights body said the report should include the status of the FIR, action taken against the officials responsible for the lapses and compensation if any, granted to the Next of the Kin of the deceased.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is a matter of concern.

The reported incident, apparently, indicates the negligence of the electricity department of Bengaluru, it said.