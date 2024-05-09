Bengaluru police issue summons to JP Nadda, Amit Malviya, Vijayendra over social media post

The Bengaluru City Police on Wednesday issued summons to BJP President J.P. Nadda, Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra, and the party’s IT Cell convenor Amit Malviya for not taking down an ‘objectionable’ post from the party’s social media handle even after the directions from the authorities.

The post in question involved an animated video uploaded on the Karnataka BJP’s X handle depicting the Congress appeasing Muslims at the cost of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

The Karnataka Congress had on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission in connection with the video.

The complainant claimed that as per the directions of J.P. Nadda and Vijayendra, the post was uploaded on BJP’s official handle by Amit Malviya.

The Election Commission had asked X authorities to take down the post immediately after the BJP did not take it down despite directions.