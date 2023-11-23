NHRC seeks ATR on death of two members of a tribal group in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the state government on the death of two persons from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) of Juang tribes in Jantri village in Banspal block of the Keonjhar district.

Acting on a petition by a human rights lawyer, Akhand, alleging lack of adequate medical care in the far-flung tribal pocket, the rights panel asked the Health and Family Welfare Department to furnish ATR within eight weeks.

The Juang tribe is categorised under Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with the Centre making provisions for several beneficial programmes for the development of tribal groups under the category of PVTGs. However, the Juang tribes are meted out a raw deal both by the state as well as Central government authorities.

