NHRC notice to the UP Police on killing of Atiq and Ashraf

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government after taking cognizance of complaints against the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf by miscreants in police custody in Prayagraj district on April 15.

The Commission issued notices to the state director general of police (DGP) and the commissioner of police, Prayagraj on Tuesday calling for the following reports within four weeks time:

(i) detailed report, covering all the aspects leading to death (including time, place and reason for arrest/detention);

(ii) copy of complaint and FIR registered against the deceased;

(iii) copy of arrest memo and inspection memo;

(iv) whether information of arrest was given to family/relatives?;

(v) copy of seizure memo and recovery memo; (vi) copy of medical legal certificate of the deceased;

(vi) copies of all relevant GD extracts (all must be legible and transcribed in English/Hindi);

(vii) Inquest Report;

(viii) Post Mortem Report (typed copy of PMR especially description of injuries must be provided);

(ix) video cassette/CD of post mortem examination;

(x) site plan of scene of occurrence giving all the details;

(xi) chemical & histopathology examination of viscera (if applicable);

(xii) final cause of death based on FSL report; (xiv) magisterial enquiry report (u/s 176(1-A) Cr.PC as amended by Act 25 of 2005.