NHRC for remedial steps for tribal settlers’ plight in Odisha villages

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the administration of Odisha’s Keonjhar district to ensure the needful action and submit the action taken report within four weeks on the denial of basic amenities and houses under government-sponsored schemes to the tribal settlers in two villages of the mineral-rich region.

The NHRC, in a fresh reminder to the district authorities, passed the order on a petition filed by human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

The complainant had sought the intervention of the Commission towards the plight of residents in Jagannathpur and Bharabhadrapur villages, which are home to mostly from ST community.

Due to lack of education, superstition is prevalent in the district, which resulted in dozens of murders every year. Potable drinking water and other basic amenities as prescribed under the Odisha Panchayat Raj Act have yet not been provided to the villagers, the petition highlighte.