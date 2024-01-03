NHRC asks police to facilitate compensation to minor rape survivors in Odisha

The National Human Rights Commission has directed the Superintendent of Police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district to ensure necessary assistance including giving all relevant reports to the parents of minor victims who were allegedly raped by two policemen.

The NHRC also directed the SP to enable the rape survivors to apply application under Rule 9, POCSO Rules, 2020, for award of monetary relief. Acting on a petition filed by Human Rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC passed the order, according to the Commission website today.

Two police personnel, an assistant sub-inspector of police and a home guard, were allegedly involved in the rape of minor girls.

Advertisement

The ASI was involved in sexually assaulting a minor girl who worked as a domestic helper in his house. The ASI engaged the minor girl to take care of his three children after the death of his wife. The minor’s aunt recently filed a complaint at the Jamda police station alleging that he had developed sexual relations with the girl promising to marry her. In the second case, the Home guard, who pretended to be a witch doctor, raped the minor girl from West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on the pretext of curing the ailing family member.

Both the accused were later arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The petition sought for an independent investigation of both the cases, legal action against the accused police, psycho-social rehabilitation of the victims and heavy compensation to both of the victims.

The NHRC observed, since criminal law has been set in motion in both cases, the further intervention of the Commission is uncalled for. The Superintendent of Police, Mayurbanj, Odisha, is directed to investigate both cases in accordance with procedure established by law.

Regarding monetary relief, upon perusal of Rule 9 of POCSO Rules, 2020, it is evident that the Special Court is empowered to pass an order for interim compensation to meet the needs of the child for relief or rehabilitation at any stage after registration of the First Information Report, the NHRC added.