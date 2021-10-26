NHPC pays Rs 249 crore dividend to Union government

National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) on Tuesday paid a final dividend of Rs 249.44 crore to the Union Government for the financial year 2020-21.

The final dividend was decided in a meeting of the Board of Directors on June 21 where it was decided to pay Rs 0.35 per equity share, which was later approved by the Annual General Meeting in September.

In addition, an interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 1.25 per Equity share of the face value was also paid in March. With this, the company has paid a total dividend of Rs. 1.60 per share has been paid for the financial year 2020-21.

The company has around seven lakh shareholders and total dividend pay-out for this fiscal year worked out to be Rs. 1607.21 crore as against Rs. 1506.76 Crore paid in 2019-20, said a senior officer of the Power Ministry. NHPC had earned net profit of Rs. 3233.37 crore in 2020-21 as against the previous period earning of Rs. 3007.17 crore. The CMD NHPC A K Singh handed over the payment intimation advice to Union Minister of Power R K Singh.

Ends