In order to enhance road safety, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued guidelines for the rectification of accident-prone spots on national highways by implementing some short-term measures.

Under these guidelines, NHAI project directors are now delegated the power to undertake rectification of accident-prone spots identified and recommended by the respective state police chiefs or by the district road safety committee to the tune of up to Rs 10 lakh per spot. Short-term measures costing more than Rs.10 lakhs and up to Rs. 25 lakhs have been delegated to the concerned regional offices.

These financial powers are over and above the guidelines issued earlier by NHAI, where project directors can approve rectification of MoRTH-notified black spots through short-term measures up to an amount of Rs. 25 Lakh per black spot. Procurement of the works can also be carried out by combining various accident spots pertaining to a project.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notifies black spots as per defined parameters. However, to enhance road safety and user convenience on the national highways, the NHAI has taken this proactive initiative to rectify accident prone spots with short-term measures in addition to the black spots notified by MoRTH.

The short-term measures include the installation of pedestrian facilities like zebra crossings with advance warning signs, Crash barriers and railings, junction improvements, solar lights/ blinkers, road signages and implementation of traffic calming measures etc.

”Improving the safety on national highways is one of the top priorities of the NHAI and it is committed to ensuring safe, smooth, and seamless travel experience for all commuters on the national highways,” an official release said.