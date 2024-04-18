NHAI identifies 33 highway stretches spanning 2,741 kms to monetize in FY25

The state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 33 highway stretches cumulatively spanning 2,741 kilometres to monetise during the current financial year (FY25).

As per the authority, the monetisation will be done through toll operate transfer (TOT) and infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) modes.

NHAI will have discretion to review and change the above list and modes of monetization.

Advertisement

The identified stretches include Lucknow-Aligarh, Kanpur-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur, and Bareilly-Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram-Kotputli-Jaipur bypass and Jaipur-Kishangarh in Rajasthan, Panikoili-Rimuli in Odisha, Chennai bypass in Tamil Nadu, and Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga-Purnia highway in Bihar.

It is to be noted that the NHAI has raised Rs 40,314 crore through various modes of asset monetisation in 2023-24 against the target of Rs 28,868 crore, and as of now, the authority’s asset monetisation has crossed Rs 1 trillion.

The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) altogether raised Rs 32,855 crore in 2022-23 through various modes of asset monetisation.

Currently, the ministry monetises its assets under three modes: toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model, Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) and project-based financing to provide all categories of investors an opportunity to invest in assets pertaining to highways and associated infrastructure.

Recently, the reports have suggested that the government is looking to either trim or scrap a large portion of NHAI’s Rs 3.4 trillion-debt within five years.