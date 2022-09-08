NGT justifies fine on DJB, Noida Authority over water pollution

NGT justifies fine on DJB: Dismissing a review petition of the Delhi Jal Board and Noida Authority, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) not only justified the fine imposed on water pollution but also contended that the board and the Noida Authority could have prevented water pollution.

The tribunal said if waste water treatment plants were installed in the residential societies of Noida Sector 137, the situation would not have arisen.

The NGT had, last month, imposed a fine of Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore on the Delhi Jal Board and the Noida Authority, respectively, holding both responsible for water pollution.

The tribunal argues that with an amount of Rs 150 crore at their disposal effective steps could have been taken to prevent the water pollution. Sewage treatment plants (STPs) are either not there, or insufficient in the high-rise buildings of Sector 137 of Noida. As a result, the irrigation canal flowing in sector 137 is getting polluted.

Out of a total of 95 residential societies, 56 do not have STPs. The Noida Authority said in its clarification that the Delhi Jal Board releases dirty water from Kondli into Noida, due to which water pollution is increasing in Noida.

The petition was filed by Abhisht Kusum Gupta of the Green Tribunal.