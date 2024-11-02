NGT asks Dhami govt to stop illegal mining in Ganga

Uttarakhand, NGT, Pushkar Dhami, Illegal Mining, Ganga

Hearing upon a petition against illegal mining of sand and riverbed materials(building materials) in Rishikesh NGT on Saturday directed Pushkar Singh Dhami government to stop ongoing mining in the name of disilting muck from Ganga River bank with im effect.

The Tribunal warned Dehradun district magistrate to take action against him if its order for checking illegal mining is not implemented.

It was alleged in the petition that sand and building material mafia was having free hand in Rishikesh and Haridwar as the state government has turned blind eyes on it.

According to the petition massive illegal sand mining is being done on Ganga River Bank close renowned Triveni Ghat in the guise of removal of muck from the riverbed. This has impaired the ecosystem in the area, said the petitioner.

Hearing the petition NGT pulled up Dehradun DM and criticised him that illegal mining sites were not visited and inspected hself and got the report prepared by a junior official.

“Instead visiting the places of illegal mining and inspecting them in person district magistrate decided to hand out this important task to a deputy collector” said NGT.

The petitioner had also alleged contractor who was awarded the task for desilting Ganga riverbed near Triveni Ghat in Rishekesh failed in his responsibility and was involved in sand and building materials mining.

