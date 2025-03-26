Punjab govt decision to strengthen illegal mining checking mechanism

In a step towards checking illegal mining in the state, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday gave its nod for the enactment of the Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units Act, 2025.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers held here under the chairmanship of the chief minister here at his official residence.

The Cabinet has approved to bring this act in the ongoing session of the state assembly. This will strengthen the department in regulating the activities of Crusher Units and Screening Plants which are engaged in processing of sand and gravel. This will in turn help in checking illegal mining operations in the state by promoting legal mining in the state.

The Cabinet also gave consent to amend the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, to promote a business-friendly environment in the state. This amendment aims to reduce business costs and boost economic growth in Punjab.

It stipulates that if a person has already paid stamp duty on a loan and later transfers it to another bank or financial institution without changing the mortgaged property, no additional stamp duty will be charged—unless the new loan amount exceeds the previous one, in which case duty will be charged only on the excess.