New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CMs to take oath on December 13

The oath-taking ceremony of new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mahesh Yadav will be held on December 13 in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C Patel will administer the oath to the new CM.

Besides the chief minister, Jagdish Deora, and Rajesh Shukla will also be administered oath as deputy chief ministers.

Throwing a big surprise, the BJP today announced Yadav, an OBC leader, as the party’s chief minister for Madhya Pradesh. The MLA from Ujjain Dakshin (South) beat several heavyweights, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ex-Union Minister Narendra Tomar and Prahlad Patel to claim the top post.

Tomar, who has resigned from Lok Sabha as well as Union Cabinet, will be made the new Speaker.

Chhattisgarh CM’s oath-taking on December 13, PM Modi to attend

The oath-taking ceremony of Vishnu Deo Sai as new Chhatisgarh Chief Minister will also be held on December 13, according to the official statement of Chhattisgarh public relations department.

The glittering ceremony in Raipur’s Science College ground will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP’s state in-charge Om Mathur and chief ministers of a few other BJP-rules states will also be present at the event.

On Sunday, 54 BJP MLAs elected Sai as the legislative party leader in Chhattisgarh Assembly.

With the suspense over CMs of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh now over, the BJP is likely to make official it’s chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan on Tuesday. Vasundhara Raje Scindia, a two-time former chief minister, is among the top contenders for the CM post.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, OM Mathur, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are among the other contenders. The BJP could go with a low profile leader as well.