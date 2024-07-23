Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hails Union Budget as ‘holistic’ and ‘historic’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as a “holistic budget” with vast developmental potential.

“The first budget of the third term of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented today. The seventh budget of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a budget of vision and determination. This budget ensures development for all”, he stated.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the budget’s significant focus on agriculture and employment makes it historic. He emphasised that Rs 1.52 lakh crore allocated for the agriculture sector is particularly noteworthy for Chhattisgarh, predicting that this will usher in a new green revolution and prosperity for farmers.

Discussing the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan Yojana, aimed at the tribal population, the Chief Minister noted that this scheme is a crucial step towards the development of tribal communities. He mentioned that 5 crore tribal people in 63,000 villages would benefit from this initiative. This will improve the socio-economic condition of the tribal community in Chhattisgarh.

CM Sai also pointed out provisions in the budget to support youth employment and skill development, including internships for one crore youth with a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month and a Rs 2 lakh crore scheme for skill development. The increase in the Mudra loan limit from Rs 10 lakh to 20 lakh will aid young entrepreneurs in start-ups, creating new employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh. Besides, a provision for education loans up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions aims to improve education and skills.

The Chief Minister lauded the allocation of Rs 2.66 lakh crore for rural development, asserting that the PM Modi’s government is committed to the welfare of villages, the poor, farmers, and youth. He believes this budget will be a milestone in realizing Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

CM Sai further mentioned that the budget includes Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and related sectors, offering financial security and resources to farmers. ”The initiative to register 6 crore farmers’ information on the land registry aims to resolve land disputes promptly. Plans to enhance agricultural research, expert monitoring, and promote climate-adapted varieties will benefit Chhattisgarh farmers through new technologies and resources,” he noted.

Employment incentives were another highlight, with first-time EPFO registrants earning less than Rs 1 lakh receiving assistance of Rs 15,000 in three installments. The budget also provides for one month’s salary to new employees, promotes employment generation in the manufacturing sector, and assists employers. Tax relief for salaried individuals through revised tax slabs will result in considerable savings for taxpayers, he pointed out.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also stated that the budget includes a policy for the creative re-development of cities and the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project. Moreover, special attention has been given to innovation, research, and development in the budget.