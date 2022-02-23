New kidney safe anti-diabetic drug soon

A new drug to control control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes will be soon available as Zydus has received final approval from the USFDA to market Dapagliflozin Tablets in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, sources said.

Dapagliflozin also lowers the risk of heart failure in adults with type 2 diabetes and is also used to lower the risk of further worsening of kidney disease, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), death due to cardiovascular disease, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease.. Dapagliflozin works by increasing the removal of sugar by kidneys.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 328 approvals since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04