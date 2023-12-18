New India is the India of Modi’s guarantee: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday that the transformation witnessed in the country over the past nine and a half years has been an outcome of the ‘shift in our beliefs’, adding that this new India is the India of ‘Modi’s guarantee’.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Rural Area) programme organised at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri block, the chief minister said, “This new India guarantees to provide benefits of every scheme of the Central government without any discrimination. Today, the vehicle of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is becoming the vehicle of Modi ji’s guarantee in every village.”

Furthermore, he expressed a steadfast commitment to transform India into a ‘developed nation’ and position it as the foremost global power by 2047.

Advertisement

The chief minister extended a warm welcome and offered congratulations to the prime minister on behalf of the state’s residents upon his arrival in Kashi, following the BJP’s historic victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. He remarked that under the prime minister’s leadership, the nation is witnessing a new India, one that is a source of pride for all 140 crore Indians. The ongoing development of world-class infrastructure is grabbing the attention of the entire country.

“We are overwhelmed by the fact that for the first time, the poor have become a part of the agenda of any government. We are witnessing the benefits of welfare schemes and information about those schemes being provided to the people without any discrimination through Modi ji’s guarantee van.”

“For the first time in the prime minister’s two-day intensive programme in Kashi, the country is seeing that Prime Minister Modi himself is going among the people sitting at the bottom of the ladder and getting information about the schemes and establishing communication with them”, CM Yogi continued. He stated that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra vehicle has become the vehicle of Modi ji’s guarantee in every village.”

Earlier, the Yogi welcomed and felicitated the prime minister at the programme by giving him Angavastram and an intricately carved lion statue.