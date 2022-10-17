New extended International transfer area at Delhi Airport’s T-3 to be operational soon

A new expanded International to International (I-to-I) transfer area at Terminal-3 Arrivals of Delhi Airport is ready for operations. The newly-extended transfer area is double the size of the previously envisaged spans at approximately 3,000 square metres.

An official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited-led consortium, said that the new I-to-I transfer area with additional facilities as part of the ongoing expansion of Delhi Airport under phase-3A.

The new transfer area will have seven food and beverage (F&B) and other retail counters, 10 check-in counters, 15 frisking booths and 8 X-ray machines, making the process of International transfers faster and smoother. Earlier, there was only one F&B and retail counter, 6 check-in counters, 11 frisking booths and 4 X-Ray machines.

Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, I. Prabhakara Rao said, “We have successfully completed the extension of the International to International transfer area, which is another step towards enhancing the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport. It will also help in enhancing the airport’s operational efficiency.”

Earlier, as part of the overall development plan under Phase-3A, DIAL has constructed the new and expanded T-1 Apron, the 4th Runway, and dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) to connect the Northern and Southern Airfields, apart from Landside developments for circulation and connectivity improvements along with T-3 modification works.