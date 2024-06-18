Delhi airport gets bomb threat email on a flight, turns out hoax

A Dubai-bound flight scheduled to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here also received a bomb threat through an email, the police said on Tuesday.

As per cops, the threat mail was received on Monday morning at the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) office, which read that there was a bomb inside Delhi to Dubai flight. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

The police have said that after receiving the threat, necessary legal action was taken and nothing suspicious was found.

Recently, some museums too had reportedly received bogus bomb threats.

The police reached the concerned places after receiving the information, and later found that the email was a ‘hoax.’

During the recent past, several institutions including schools, colleges and hospitals had also received hoax bomb threats.

Earlier this year, the Delhi University colleges received hoax bomb threats, while over 100 schools in Delhi also received similar hoax bomb threat emails.

Police had also filed a report before the higher authorities regarding these hoax threats.

Meanwhile, the concerned agencies have been tackling such situations with utmost responsibility, following proper protocol and leaving no stone unturned.