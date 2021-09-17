New dispensation in Afghanistan not inclusive: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that the change in power in Afghanistan was not inclusive and took place without negotiations and that it was essential for the global community to take a united stand on whether the new dispensation in Kabul should be accorded recognition.

If instability and fundamentalism continued in Afghanistan, it could lead to encouragement to extremist ideology across the globe, he said addressing the SCO-CSTO outreach summit on Afghanistan held in Dushanbe. Other extremist organisations could also feel emboldened to grab power by indulging in violence, he added.

Pointing out that the entire region faced the threat of terrorism, Modi said, ”we all must ensure that Afghanistan’s territory is not used for exporting terrorism to other countries.”

The SCO countries should jointly devise norms to fight terror. These norms should be based on the principle of ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism, he added.

He said weapons in huge quantities have been left behind by foreign troops in Afghanistan. This could pose a serious challenge to the security of the entire region.

In an oblique reference to Pakistan’s continued support of terrorist activities in India, he said there should also be a code of conduct to put an end to cross-border terrorism and terrorist financing.