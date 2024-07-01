New criminal laws will ensure justice and equality for all: L-G Manoj Sinha

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday congratulated the J&K Police on registering the first FIR under the provision of the new criminal laws that have come into force.

Sinha was presiding over the implementation ceremony of the new Laws in J&K, at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar.

Chief Justice, J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N Kotiswar Singh was also present on the occasion.

Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing the much-needed reforms in the criminal justice system of the country.

He said the commencement of the three new laws- ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’, ‘Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’ and ‘Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam’- breaks the centuries-old shackles of colonial legacy.

“The new laws will ensure justice and equality for all, moving away from the repressive colonial framework. The reforms, rooted in the principles of liberty and fraternity, are a testament to our commitment to protect the vulnerable and ensure justice for all,” the Lt Governor said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replaces the Indian Penal Code of 1860, focusing on restorative justice and victim rights. This law shifts the focus from mere punishment to rehabilitation and reintegration. It aims to address the root causes of crime and offer offenders a chance to reform and contribute positively to society.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita replaces the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, ensuring swift and fair trials. This law introduces measures to reduce delays in the justice delivery system, ensuring that justice is not only done but seen to be done on time. It also emphasizes the protection of the rights of the accused while ensuring public safety.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaces the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, modernizing evidence collection and use. This law uses modern technology to ensure the accuracy and integrity of evidence.

It introduces digital documentation and forensic advancements to strengthen the credibility of the judicial process.

Speaking on the overarching objectives of the new criminal laws, the Lt Governor said the new laws, based on individual freedom and human rights, reflect a major shift towards a more humane and just system.

“Designed to protect victim rights and ensure justice with a focus on human dignity, moving away from punitive colonial measures, new criminal laws acknowledge that every individual, regardless of their past, has the potential for change. New laws focus on restorative justice, where the emphasis is on repairing the harm caused by criminal behaviour and reintegrating offenders into society,” the Lt Governor said.

Highlighting the new provisions incorporated to suit contemporary times and technologies, the Lt Governor said, the new Criminal Laws addresses the issues like terrorism, sedition, and mob lynching and ensures our system is just, humane, and future-ready. He also congratulated the J&K Police on registering the First F.I.R under the provision of the new Laws.

Chief Justice, J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, said the new criminal laws are the reflection of the resurgent India, confident India building on its own destiny based on its rich heritage. He advised the Vice Chancellors of various universities to conduct awareness sessions on the new laws in their respective institutions.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; members of the Judiciary and legal fraternity; prominent citizens and senior officers of civil and Police administration from all districts attended the implementation ceremony, in person and through virtual mode.