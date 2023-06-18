New age courses from in technical institutions from August: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed to commence new age courses in various technical institutions in the state from August this year.

Presiding over a review meeting of technical institutions late evening on Saturday, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

The state government has taken the decisive step of introducing a range of courses across various institutions in the next academic session, he said.

“Government Hydro Engineering College Bilaspur will offer the Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) program in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science,” he said.

This course has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and HPTU, ensuring its adherence to high educational standards, he added.

Additionally, the Government Polytechnic institutions in Rohru and Chamba will now offer specialized courses in Computer Engineering and Internet of Things, and Mechatronics Engineering, respectively, said the Chief Minister.

These courses have also been approved by the AICTE and HP Takniki Shiksha Board Dharamshala, he added.

The Chief Minister said that in line with the evolving demands of the industry, other courses will also be introduced in 17 Industrial Training Institutes in the state.

These include Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technician Mechatronics, Fibre to Home Technician, Solar Technician (Electric), Internet of Things Technician, and Maintenance Mechanic (Chemical Plant).

Such diverse courses cater to a wide array of technological sectors and enable students to develop specialized skills, he added.

Sukhu stressed the importance of practical training and asked for collaboration with leading companies to provide students with real-world exposure.

“By fostering such partnerships, the government aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers. In order to ensure the highest quality of education, the government will deploy qualified staff members who are being imparted specialized training,” he said.

The Chief Minister said “With the introduction of these new age courses, the Himachal Pradesh government endeavors to create a conducive environment for technological advancements and to open up abundant employment opportunities for the state’s youth.”

“By equipping students with the skills required in emerging fields, the government envisions a brighter future where the youth of the state can actively contribute to the growth and development of the nation,” he said.