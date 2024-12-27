Netra Kumbh on Jan 5 with aim for record eye tests

The Mahakumbh 2025 is set to create world records in several categories.The Mela Authority has planned to set four different world records this time, and there is also a strong possibility of setting a world record for the highest number of devotees gathering at a single event. In this sequence, a world record is expected to be set for eye tests and distribution of glasses.

This will be the first time in history that eye tests will be conducted for 500,000 people, and 300,000 glasses will be distributed at the same event. A grand “Netra Kumbh” (Eye Kumbh) has been set up in Sector 5 near Nagvasuki, covering an area of nearly 10 acres. The Netra Kumbh 2025 will be inaugurated on January 5, and devotees visiting the event will be able to get their eyes tested for free. If needed, they can also undergo surgery at nearby hospitals upon their return.

Advertisement

Dr. Ranjan Bajpai, a member of the organizing committee, informed here on Friday that the Netra Kumbh will be inaugurated on January 5. Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj from Juna Akhada will lead the inauguration, with Maharaj Gaurang Prabhu Ji as a special guest and Dr. Krishna Gopal Ji, Sangh’s Saha Sarkaryavah, as the main speaker.He said that during the previous Netra Kumbh, a large number of eye tests were conducted, and this time, the number has been doubled. The goal is to conduct 500,000 eye tests and distribute 300,000 glasses. The target for one day is 10,000 eye tests. Extensive arrangements have been made for this event, which is expected to set a world record. The previous Netra Kumbh was included in the Limca Book of World Records, and this time, efforts will be made to secure a place in the Guinness World Records. A committee will be formed to ensure the necessary proceedings for this.

Advertisement

He mentioned that they have tied up with 240 big hospitals across India, and doctors from different provinces of India are coming to offer their services. The goal is to ensure that people can regain their sight. He also shared that arrangements have been made for the accommodation and food of the doctors. Each doctor will be provided with food from their respective province. He further informed that forty dormitories with four beds each have been created for the doctors, and separate dormitories are available for female doctors. A total of 140 doctors will stay in these dormitories. In addition, dormitories with 16 beds each have been set up for pilgrims, while dormitories with eight beds each have been made for volunteers.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is responsible for crowd management at the event, shared that the Netra Kumbh has been set up across 10 acres of land, with a total of 11 hangars, compared to only five hangars last time. Eye tests will be conducted in an organized manner. A large hangar has been created where all the devotees will gather, after which they will be sent to two separate OPD chambers. There, they will register and consult doctors. Behind the registration area, doctors’ chambers have been set up, with four doctors and ten optometrists in each chamber. A medicine counter and a referral counter will also be available, where people will be referred for glasses.