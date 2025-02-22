Prayagraj Maha Kumbh a testament to UP’s potential, its success has shown a mirror to critics: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Parayagraj as a testament to the state’s potential while slamming critics for trying to malign the event.



Addressing a gathering in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, Yogi said, “Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is enough to understand the potential of Uttar Pradesh. Between 13 January and 22 February, more than 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.”

He further slammed the critics, saying Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has shown the mirror to those constantly trying to defame the fair by making negative comments.

Advertisement

“The whole world is praising Maha Kumbh’s power… Those who do not like development, who do not like the potential of our country and our state, are constantly trying to defame (Maha Kumbh) by making negative comments… Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has shown the mirror to those opponents who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives,” Yogi added.

Advertisement

His remarks come days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Yogi government over a CPCB report that claimed that sewage contamination in the Ganga had made the water unfit for bathing.

Yadav had also accused the BJP government of mismanaging the event after a stampede killed 37 and injured dozens.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also slammed that UP government over alleged mismanagement, terming the fair “Mrityu Kumbh”.



According to estimates, approximately 60 crore devotees have taken holy dip in Sangam at Prayagraj at the ongoing Maha Kumbh.