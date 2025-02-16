Prez, VP, PM express grief over loss of lives in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station and extended their condolences to the bereaved families.

They also prayed for speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

In a post on X, the President wrote, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured.”

The Vice-President said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

“I express my sincere condolences for this tragic loss as I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on X.

The Prime Minister said he was distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he wrote on X.

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured on Saturday night following a stampede caused due to sudden rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, amid ongoing Mahakumbh at UP’s Prayagraj.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry over the tragic incident.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. ”

“The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident. High-level inquiry ordered,” the Minister said.