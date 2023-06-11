Netaji’s grandnephew BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose praises Mamata Banerjee: She knows Bengal like her palm

Former West Bengal BJP Vice-President Chandra Kumar Bose is one of the more prominent voices in the political fraternity of Bengal.

Bose, the grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose and the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, contested against Mamata Banerjee from the Bhawanipur constituency in his first outing at the hustings in 2016.

A maverick of sorts, Bose emphasizes what Didi is doing right despite being her political opponent. He harks back to a time that was gentler, in some ways, because one could appreciate an opponent.

The 63-year-old politician doubts if the BJP has the bandwidth to connect with Bengal as the state heads into the three-tier panchayat elections, a rehearsal for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

What works for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, may not work in Bengal, he says.

At the same time, he finds Modi “an extremely charismatic leader”.

Excerpts from an interview with The Stateman’s Dola Mitra:

DM: You contested the elections on a BJP ticket directly against Mamata Banerjee in the 2016 Assembly Elections from the Bhawanipur constituency. What was your experience of fighting against someone whom we can certainly call a “formidable foe”?

CKB: I remain grateful to BJP for giving me the chance to contest against none other than Mamata Banerjee. It was the first time that I contested elections and I was clear that I would want it to be a challenge rather than an easy win. Mamata has mass appeal and is extremely popular with the people. I was told by many that I was crazy to contest against her. I would rather take on the best than settle for a less daunting opponent. For me winning an election somehow was never the issue but in politics one has to win an election to serve the people.

DM: Despite being in the BJP, Banerjee’s main political rival, you have often pointed out what her strengths are. That is something missing in today’s politics. Rivals rarely appreciate each other’s “good work”.

CKB: That’s the problem with today’s politics. Had it been in the interest of the political class to bring good governance to the country, the chief focus would not be to gain power at any cost by pulling each other down. If politicians in power had the will, they would have been more mature in the way they deal with their opponents from other political parties. Yes, the role of the Opposition is to critique but when something has been done right, let us say it.

DM: What do you think Mamata Banerjee is doing right in Bengal?

CKB: She is doing a lot of things right. For one, she knows Bengal like the palm of her hand. She is from the grassroots herself and she understands the problems and challenges that the people face on a daily basis. She seems committed to addressing their problems and issues. In the districts and villages the poor people have really benefitted from the various schemes she has introduced, especially for young girls and women. Whether it is the Kanyashree programme for the education of the girl child – which has received an international award – or the Swasthasathi scheme which is aimed at providing health insurance to women (of all economic groups) and their families, or the Laxmi Bhander which provides free ration to female heads of households – these programmes have all brought about genuine improvement in the lives of women and their families.

DM: What do you think is the biggest challenge for BJP when it comes to Banerjee and Bengal?

CKB: The BJP does not have the same level of contact with the ground or the grassroots as does Trinamool, (which incidentally means grassroots). It would be very difficult to take on Mamata on her own turf unless BJP understands what Bengal needs or wants. Mamata knows that.

DM: What does Bengal need or want?

CKB: Well, I have always advised the leadership of BJP that divisiveness on religious issues would not work in Bengal. The same strategy that works in, say a state like UP, where caste and religion play a vital role, would not go down well with the electorate in Bengal. Bengal is a largely secular state and people do not vote on religious and caste lines. For thirty-four years Bengal kept the secular Left Front in power. Didi dethroned them by using the same tools which was to reach out to the grassroots and offer them what they need. In the case of the poor the basic needs are education, health and basic sustenance such as rations.

DM: Why did you join BJP?

CKB: I had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013 before the Parliamentary elections of 2014. We discussed matters concerning India and particularly Bengal. His ideas on development had appealed to me then. He was very receptive to ideas I shared with him about implementing the philosophy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who had a plan for a secular and progressive Bengal. We had discussed a plan to form a group called Azad Hind Morcha which would oversee the work. That did not happen. I have found Modiji to be a charismatic leader committed to an agenda for development and progress.

DM: On 23 June, senior leaders of the Opposition Parties are scheduled to meet in Patna to discuss forging a united front to fight against BJP in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. What are your views about identifying a face who will lead this front?

CKB: I think it will be important to identify a face. One of the reasons why people in Bengal possibly did not vote for BJP because there was no declared chief ministerial candidate who would stand up to the might of Mamata Banerjee. There was no match. In case of Narendra Modi, again, he is a formidable figure and if the Opposition is putting up a fight against him, the people would want to know, if not Modi ji, then who? At the very outset the Opposition needs to work out a common minimum programme.

DM: Finally, what are your political plans for the future?

CKB: Well, I had contested the elections on a BJP ticket once in the Assembly elections of 2016 and then in the Parliamentary elections of 2019. While I did increase the vote share of BJP in my constituency, the seat went to Trinamool. My own ideology as a politician is that of a secular and progressive Bengal and India. I have never shied away from criticizing BJP when I deemed it necessary. But I did that always from the point of view of promoting a constructive dialogue. At the same time, I have no qualms about appreciating the good work done by any political party.