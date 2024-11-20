NEP-2020 will empower children with skills: VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that education is the greatest catalyst for change and the foundation for establishing equality in society.

“Education promotes equality and eliminates disparity. The character that education instills in us defines who we are,” Dhankhar said while addressing the students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kajra, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on the occasion of the World Children’s Day.

The Vice President emphasised the importance of discipline, values, and human development.

Addressing the students, he said, “At your age, it is essential to develop good values. Respecting parents, bowing to teachers, fostering brotherhood, and demonstrating discipline should be integral parts of your life. Cultivating exemplary habits for human development should be your priority.”

Highlighting the opportunities available to young people, Dhankhar said: “Today’s government policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have created numerous platforms to showcase and polish your talents.”

Praising the National Education Policy 2020, the Vice-President called it a “game-changer.” He said: “After three decades, India has a new education policy aimed at liberating students from the burden of books and degrees and empowering them with skills. This policy will help Bharat achieve its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.”