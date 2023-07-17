Nelson Mandela’s birth anniversary celebrated at Springdales School

Nelson Mandela’s birth anniversary was celebrated at Springdales School, honoring his 67 years of devoted community service. The event encouraged students to dedicate 67 minutes to community service. Mr. Joel Sibusiso Ndebele, the High Commissioner of the High Commission of South Africa, graced the occasion as the chief guest, and Mr. Anand Sharma, a former member of parliament, was honored as the guest of honor.

The celebration began with a stage presentation of the song “Asimbonanga” performed by school students, followed by a video titled “Nelson Mandela: A Celebration of Life.” The video depicted Mandela’s life and his sacrifices for the freedom of South Africa and the abolition of apartheid, a policy that enforced racial segregation. It also highlighted Mandela’s inspiration from the principles of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

During his address to the audience, Mr. J.S. Ndebele expressed gratitude to Springdale School for the unwavering dedication of their Africa club. He urged everyone, particularly the youth, to contribute to society, stating, “This day is a call to action for individuals to take responsibility and make this world a better place. It all starts with small steps. We believe that people have power, and Mandela Day signifies this power.” The High Commissioner acknowledged the enduring legacy of a democratic society left by Mandela, cherished by both India and Springdale School.

Recognizing Nelson Mandela’s efforts, Mr. Anand Sharma referred to him as ‘Madiba’ (grandfather), who inspired many movements. Sharma recalled the struggles in South Africa and how Mahatma Gandhi initiated his freedom struggle and fight against evil in South Africa on a significant date, September 11th. Motivating the audience, he said, “Be kind to those in need.” He shared his own involvement in the fight against apartheid and how he was given a freedom charter by the African government, which he then presented to the school during the event.

Springdale’s Africa club was founded in 1971 by its founding principal, Ms. Rajni Kumar. Since then, the school has continued the tradition of celebrating Nelson Mandela Week. The club actively campaigned for Mandela’s release from jail during the 1980s, filing hundreds of petitions and working closely with the African National Congress (ANC). As a tribute to Mandela’s lifelong dedication to helping others, the school students engage in various community services such as cleaning duties, educating slum students, and organizing blood donation campaigns.

The chief guest and guest of honor awarded students who emerged victorious in the various competitions held during Nelson Mandela Week. The event concluded with a performance of the song “Waka Waka” by the students, followed by heartfelt renditions of the national anthems of both South Africa and India.