Diversity Week finale marks Mandela’s birth anniversary at Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

Lara Swart, Counsellor – Political, High Commission of the Republic of South Africa, called on the students of Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan to follow in the footsteps of former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Presiding over the Valedictory Function of Diversity Week as the chief guest on Thursday, on the occasion of Nelson Mandela’s Birth Anniversary in the school premises, Swart advised the students to embrace risks, imagine the impossible, think outside the box and continue to learn.

She told them that one of the most difficult things is not to change society but to change yourself.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools highlighted that the programme was a dedication to the triumph of the human spirit as was Nelson Mandela’s.

Tracing the history of the celebrations of Africa Week in the school since 1971, Dr. Bose took pride in the fact that Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are an integral part of the Springdales’ ethos and philosophy.

The audio-visual presentation, ‘The Quest for Diversity’, celebrated the life and efforts of Madiba to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion and acceptance throughout the world. The rendition of the vibrant songs ‘Memeza’ and ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ echoed the struggles of Madiba and the indomitable spirit of the people who kept the admiration for and courage of Mandela alive in the streets through their songs.

The finale, ‘Dance of Diversity’, on the song ‘Meena Ngaki Nguli’, spread the flavours of the rainbow nation as the colourful resplendent dancers of the school moved in sync to foot-tapping Afro-beats.