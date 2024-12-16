NEHU VC extends leave amid mounting protests

Even as the protests by students gain momentum against alleged financial and administrative irregularities, Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) ,Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla , has extended his earned leave by an additional 15 days, now lasting until December 29. In an email to the university registrar, he cited unforeseen circumstances as the reason for his extended absence, leaving the university in a state of administrative uncertainty.

This is the second extension of his leave; initially, the VC had extended it until December 13 but failed to resume his duties. His prolonged absence coincides with escalating tensions on campus, where students, faculty, and other stakeholders have been demanding his resignation, along with that of the university registrar and several senior officials.

The protests, led by the North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the North Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), have gained momentum in recent months. Demonstrators have made it clear that Prof.

Shukla is unwelcome on campus, citing alleged mismanagement and administrative failures under his leadership. The ongoing turmoil stems from a series of allegations against the university administration, including financial irregularities, inefficiency in addressing grievances, and a perceived disconnect with the academic community.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Education dispatched a two-member committee earlier this year to investigate the situation. However, the report from the committee is still awaited, further fueling uncertainty and unrest within the university.

North Eastern Hill University, established in 1973, is one of the premier institutions in the North-East. Protests began earlier this year after accusations of administrative inefficiency surfaced. Faculty members have also raised concerns about delayed promotions and lack of transparency in decision-making processes.

Stakeholders have called for immediate intervention by the Ministry of Education to resolve the deadlock, fearing that prolonged administrative paralysis could harm the university’s reputation and academic calendar. As the inquiry report remains pending and the VC’s leave continues, the university community waits anxiously for decisive action to restore normalcy and trust in NEHU’s leadership.