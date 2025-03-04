Pending inquiry for misconduct, NEHU VC resumes duties virtually from Delhi

Vice-Chancellor of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla officially resumed his duties while being away in New Delhi, triggering sharp criticism from the North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA).

According to reports, Prof. Shukla informed the acting registrar of the NEHU about his resumption of office while simultaneously stating that he would remain in Delhi for some official work from March 3 to 5.

NEHUTA President Lakhon Kma strongly opposed Prof. Shukla’s claim of resuming office, calling it “unprecedented” in the history of the NEHU. He accused the vice-chancellor of violating the NEHU Act, university statutes, ordinances, and Government of India regulations.

“Despite his repeated extensions of earned leave and his failure to rejoin duties, his claim of resumption is entirely misleading. He remains physically absent from the university headquarters in Shillong,” Kma stated.

He further alleged that Prof. Shukla had been under an inquiry for misconduct, and as a result, he was advised to remain on leave until the findings of the inquiry were made public.

Prof. Shukla had initially applied for earned leave from November 17 to 29, 2024, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. However, he continued to extend his leave multiple times, each time referencing similar reasons. In his absence, Prof. Nirmalendu Saha, the senior-most professor at NEHU, was appointed as the Acting Vice Chancellor to manage the university’s affairs.

The controversy surrounding Prof. Shukla on the allegations of administrative irregularities and governance issues, which led to an internal inquiry.

The details of the inquiry have not yet been made public. Many within the academic community are calling for the Union Ministry of Education to intervene and provide clarity on the situation.