NEET UG Exam to be held at around 3500 centres today

The National Testing Agency will conduct National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) on Sunday from 2 to 5:20 PM in which over 18.72 lakh students are expected to appear in India’s single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses.

To conduct the examination, around 3500 exam centres in India and abroad have been set up in which around 10.64 lakh women will appear for the NEET 2022 examination.

The NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admissions into MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), and BSc (Honours) in nursing courses of various medical colleges, which include premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

Right after the exam concludes, various coaching institutes will also release the NEET UG 2022 unofficial answer key for all codes. The official NEET 2022 answer key will be released by the NTA at neet.nta.nic.in along with the OMR sheet.

The entrance test for admission to MBBS, BDS, and allied programmes recorded an increase of 2.57 lakh aspirants this year as compared to 2021.

Besides, as per the authority, there is a 274.3% increase in the number of candidates taking the exam in 12 Indian languages, with Tamil registering a 60% increase.

A large section of aspirants flooded social media with requests to postpone NEET in view of the flood situation in many cities, as well as, the delay caused due to NEET 2021 counselling.

Those appearing for the exam today must download the admit card along with a passport-sized photograph for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet at the given center.

Also, the candidates must carry a valid photo identification proof issued by the government. This includes either PAN card/ driving license/ Voter ID/ 12th class board admit or registration card/ passport/ aadhar card/ E-Aadhaar/ ration card/photocopies of LDs even if attested.

Candidates must report to their respective examination hall before 1:30 pm, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter. The seating will be allowed by 1:15 pm.

Any devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth, and earphones will not be allowed inside the examination hall.