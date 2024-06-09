NEET exam row: IYC stages protest in city

Alleging a scam in NEET exam 2024, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest here on Sunday.

Members of the Congress’ youth wing under the leadership of its national president Srinivas BV held the demonstration outside its office at the Raisina Road.

Addressing the members of the IYC, Srinivas said, “The scam in NEET exam is not just a betrayal with 24 lakh students but also a betrayal with the medical system of the country and the future of the country.”

“Today there is no such exam in the country, in which there is no rigging. Students have started writing on social media – ‘Once again, leakage government’, before the elections Narendra Modi discusses the exams, but after the elections there is no talk about paper leak and rigging,” he said.

The government was silent on paper leaks and rigging in the NEET exam, the IYC president alleged.

“NTA (National Testing Agency) is under suspicion, because the matter of the paper leak came to light. Then the students got scores which were not possible in the exam. Not only this, the result of NEET was released in a hurry, about which no one was informed. All these things raise many questions on NTA,” he said.

Claiming that paper leak, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many exams including NEET, Srinivas said, “The direct responsibility for this lies with the Modi government.”

Attacking the BJP , he said , “The BJP has cheated the youth of the country. There is a need to take strict action on paper leak, because the paper leak mafia is playing with the future of the students.”

He demanded that the NEET exam result be cancelled and justice done to 24 lakh students by conducting the exam again.

“We will continue this fight until 24 lakh youths get justice,” the IYC president added.

Notably, Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General, NTA on Saturday categorically said the integrity of the exam was not compromised, amid allegation of irregularities in NEET exam.

Stating that NTA is a very transparent organisation and at every stage it shares information with the candidates, the DG said, “The whole exam process has been very transparent. The integrity of the exam was not compromised at all. We assure all the student community that the exam has been done with full integrity.”

The Congress on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the NEET exam conducted by the NTA.