Nearly 150 nations to celebrate Ayurveda Day on Oct 29

The Ministry of AYUSH is all set to celebrate 9th Ayurveda Day on October 29.

This year more than 150 countries across the globe have geared up for Ayurveda Day that is being celebrated around the theme “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health”.

On this occasion, the ministry is going to organize a grand event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav talked about the significance of Ayurveda Day and said, “Ayurveda Day has now become a global movement. We are proud to learn that as many as 150 countries are expected to join Ayurveda Day celebrations 2024.”

He also highlighted the focus of the Ministry while underlining the theme of Ayurveda Day 2024 and added, “The theme of this year’s Ayurveda Day celebrations gives new dimensions to the contribution of Ayurveda to global health. Our aim is to promote Ayurveda globally as a robust system of medicine for the welfare of the public. Under this, the All India Institute of Ayurveda has initiated a month-long programme across the country.”

This year’s celebration will witness significant participation from startups and industry, positioning Ayurveda at the heart of global health innovation. Leading Ayurveda experts have expressed their thoughts and hopes for this important event. AYUSH professionals are particularly enthusiastic about this year’s celebrations on the theme surrounding innovation in Ayurveda.

Ayurveda Day celebration takes place annually on the auspicious occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). Since inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has gained global significance.