Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day in Delhi

Couples celebrated Valentine’s Day in different parts of the city on Friday, exchanging flowers, chocolates and gifts, while restaurants offered exciting discounts to the people in love.

On this occasion, the youth came out to celebrate their special day, hanging out together, enjoying delicious food and spending quality time at Connaught place and in areas of Central Delhi, South Delhi and other posh areas.

A woman selling flowers at Barakhamba road, named Madhuri said, “I have been selling flowers since many years. I hope to earn a good amount by the end of the day. I sell flowers at the cost of Rs 50 to Rs 500 to Rs 600 only.”

The city hosted various cultural events to celebrate love. Venues like Nirvana Patio Club in Gurugram featured 90’s Bollywood music, while poetry shows offered a soulful experience. Bachata workshops provided couples with a chance to learn new moves together. Whereas, Sunset Cinema club organized rooftop movie screening at Max house, New Delhi.

Moreover, malls across Delhi-NCR like Vegas Mall, Dwarka, hosted a series of events throughout the week, culminating in an Open movie night on February 14. World Street by Omaxe, in Faridabad, organized a Valentine’s Bazaar, featuring blending romance with India’s culinary heritage. Furthermore, Spectrum mall, in Noida, held ‘Daawat-e-ishq’, a live music and food festival blending romance with India’s culinary heritage.

Overall, Delhi’s Valentine’s Day celebrations in 2025 showcased a blend of traditional and contemporary events, catering to a wide range of preferences and highlighting the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated to honor love and affection between intimate partners, friends, and family. It originated from the combination of ancient Roman festivals and the Christian feast day of Saint Valentine, a martyr who is associated with love and marriage. Over time, it evolved into a day for expressing love through gifts, cards, and gestures of affection.

The day originated from the Roman festival of Lupercalia and became linked to Saint Valentine, a martyr who performed secret marriages. By the Middle Ages, it was associated with romantic love, and over time, it evolved into a commercial celebration of love and affection.