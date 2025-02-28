Staggering increase in Giloy research in last 10 years: Ayush Ministry

The data from PubMed, a globally recognized database for biomedical and life sciences research, revealed a staggering increase in the number of research publications around Giloy from 2014 to 2024, highlighting a growing global interest in the plant’s therapeutic potential, said the Ministry of AYUSH on Friday.

On searching the database for studies on Giloy, the results show 243 studies published in 2014 while in 2024, the number rose to 913, it said.

Notably, Giloy has been used in therapeutics for a long time in Ayush systems. Scientists have long been intrigued by Giloy’s medicinal properties. The years following the Covid-19 pandemic saw a major spike in research as experts explored natural immunity boosters and holistic healthcare solutions.

Emerging studies reinforce its immune-modulatory, antiviral, and adaptogenic properties, making it a subject of keen interest among global researchers and healthcare practitioners.

“Scientific validation of Ayush formulations, herbs, etc., including medicinal plants like Giloy, is a top priority for the Ministry. We are committed to strengthening research collaborations, funding scientific studies, and promoting evidence-based integration of Ayurveda with mainstream healthcare to benefit global health,” said Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha.

Emphasising the importance of scientific research and publication, Director General, CCRAS, Rabinarayan Acharya said, “Research on medicinal plants is vital for bridging traditional wisdom with modern science. Scientific publications serve as a foundation for evidence-based validation, enhancing global acceptance and integrating Ayurveda into mainstream healthcare.”

Dr Galib, Associate Professor at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, said, “Scientific exploration of Giloy is gaining momentum, with increasing studies showcasing its medicinal potential. Recent research highlights its bioactive compounds and therapeutic benefits, including immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.”

This growing interest positions Giloy as a promising candidate for future clinical applications in various medical fields, added Dr Galib.