NE gears up for Modi’s election tour; security intensified

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an election tour across the northeastern states of Assam and Tripura, commencing on Tuesday.

As anticipation builds, elaborate security measures have been implemented in both Assam and Tripura to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s engagements.

In preparation for Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Guwahati, the Guwahati Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory, accompanied by stringent traffic restrictions, all aimed at safeguarding commuters during the election roadshow. Modi is expected to spend the night at Guwahati today.

Amidst these logistical arrangements, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has officially confirmed the Prime Minister’s scheduled appearance on April 16. While there won’t be a traditional roadshow in Guwahati, a significant turnout is expected to greet the Prime Minister upon his arrival.

Moving forward, on April 17, PM Modi is slated to extend his campaign efforts to support Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Nalbari, before proceeding to Agartala, Tripura, to continue his electoral engagements.

The electoral landscape in Assam is set to witness its Lok Sabha elections unfold across three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, culminating in the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.