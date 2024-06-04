NDA on course to sweep Bihar as JDU leads in 14, BJP in 11; RJD ahead on 5

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Bihar Results: The BJP-led NDA is set to sweep Bihar as Nitish Kumar’s JDU was ahead in 15 seats and the BJP in 12, according to the initial Election Commission of India trends. Interestingly, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) was leading in five seats.

Lalu Yadav’s RJD was leading in 4 constituencies, while the Congress was yet to open its account. The Left parties, which are also part of the INDIA bloc were leading in three seats.

However, the NDA is likely to suffer some losses and its tally appears to go down this time.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha in Bihar. The saffron party had won 17 seats, while its alliance partner JDU bagged 16 seats.