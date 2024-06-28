NDA ally Apna Dal (S) raises questions on rejection of OBC candidates in govt jobs in UP

Questions have begun to emerge within the NDA regarding the appointment of OBC candidates to government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who is also the president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) and an ally of the NDA, has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasising the need to ensure non-discrimination in the appointment of OBC candidates in government jobs.

In her letter to the Chief Minister on Friday, Patel alleged that OBC, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe candidates were disqualified during interviews for appointments in state government jobs, citing ineligibility, only for those positions to be declared unreserved later.

Patel stated in the letter that you (CM) will also agree that candidates from Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes secure minimum qualifying marks in these examinations and also clear the interviews based on their merit. Unfortunately, they are still rejected.

The Union Minister said that even after completing the appointment process, seats should only be filled from the reserved categories without declaring them unreserved due to alleged ineligibility.

This is the first time that Anupriya Patel has raised such concerns regarding the BJP-led state government. Apna Dal (S) has been an ally of the Modi government at the Centre since 2014 and in UP since 2017.