The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognisance of a series of tweets put out from the twitter handle of Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad against a woman. However, Aazad has denied writing these tweets, saying that he was in jail when they were tweeted.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police requesting for a strict action against Aazad. It is also in touch with the Saharanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding this cyber crime.

The action comes after a compilation of screenshots of Aazad’s ‘abusive’ tweets from the past went viral on the micro-blogging site.

Most of the tweets date back to the year 2018, in which the Bhim Army chief is seen using derogatory Hindi slangs to insult women having a different ideology.

“NCW has taken note of the rise in cyber harassment and use of derogatory statements in cyberspace against women which amounts to serious offence under the law,” the Commission said in a statement

However, clarifying his stance, Aazad on Thursday tweeted that the said tweets, which have gone viral are “condemnable” and were not written by him. He has claimed that the said tweets date back to the period when he was in jail from June 8,2017 to September 14, 2018.