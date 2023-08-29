Man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker in Bengaluru, NCW calls for inquiry; demands stringent action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for a comprehensive, impartial, and expeditious investigation after a man allegedly beat his 24-year-old live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in Bengaluru.

The Commission said it also demands stringent legal action against the accused in the case, said officials.

As per an official statement by the National Commission for Women, “The NCW has taken suo moto cognisance of this appalling incident. We assert that a comprehensive, impartial, and expeditious investigation is an absolute imperative. The NCW urgently calls upon the concerned Police authorities to direct the investigating officer to conduct a fair and time-bound inquiry into the matter.”

The statement further said that stringent legal action be taken against the accused, who is responsible for this gruesome and barbaric act against a woman.

Furthermore, the NCW sought a comprehensive report detailing the actions taken, including a copy of the FIR and the post-mortem report within a strict timeframe of three days.

The NCW further expressed concern on the incident and said, “The Commission is gravely appalled and deeply concerned by the shocking incident that has recently come to our attention through media reports in the matter where a man beats 24-year-old live-in partner to death with a pressure cooker in Bengaluru.

“This incident involves the brutal and merciless murder of Deva, a 24-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, who was residing with her partner, Vaishnav, originally from Kollam in Kerala,” said NCW.

The Bengaluru Police have initiated legal proceedings by filing a First Information Report (FIR), and the investigation is currently underway.

In line with its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of women, the NCW, acting under the directives of the Chairperson Rekha Sharma, has taken suo moto cognisance of this appalling incident, said the NCW statement.

The Commission emphasises that under Section 10(1)(f) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, it has the solemn responsibility to monitor, respond to complaints, and take suo moto action on matters pertaining to the violation of women’s rights, non-implementation of protective legislation, and the advancement of gender equality and development, added the statement.

The Commission vehemently condemns this heinous crime against a woman. We assert that a comprehensive, impartial, and expeditious investigation is an absolute imperative, said the statement by the NCW.