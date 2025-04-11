Ranveer Allahbadia opens up on his ‘low phase’ with Emraan Hashmi amid the IGT row

Ranveer Allahbadia has returned to YouTube following the highly public backlash over his comment on Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent.’ For the latest episode of TRS- ‘The Ranveer Show,’ Emraan Hashmi appeared to promote his upcoming film, ‘Ground Zero.’ During the conversation, the two delved into their low phases. Moreover, they deliberated on the meaning of the word ‘friend’ and how one can use the term to describe only a handful of people.

During the conversation, Ranveer Allahbadia said that the last few months have been tough for him following the controversy. To this, Emraan Hashmi replied, “Everyone knows it.” Following this, the ‘Crook’ actor talked about the disingenuous meaning of friendship. “When your chips are down, you really find out who your true friends are. Everyone else quietly slips away. And then you’re left with the people who truly matter. They are the ones who support you when you’re down. Those are your real friends.” Elaborating, the actor said, “The people you party with, who come into your life just to get something from you—those are need-based relationships, not real friendships. That’s also part of the glamour.”

As the two discussed their low phases in life, Hashmi reflected on the times his films were tanking at the box office. He said, “I’ve been fortunate to ride a successful wave in my career. But around 2018–2019, when a few of my films didn’t work at the box office—that was probably the lowest point for me. Cheat India and The Body, for instance. I’ve seen how the industry serenades you during your high points. At one point, I couldn’t even stand in my living room—it was filled with flowers and gifts on my birthday. But when the tables turn after just one Friday, all of that stops.” He added, “You become a commodity. You start confusing that attention with love. But the truth is—they don’t actually love you. You’re just a means to their end. You are merely a return on the investment they make.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Ground Zero’ which released on April 25. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment is backing the title. Moving ahead, the actor is also bringing back one of his most iconic roles with ‘Awarapan 2’.